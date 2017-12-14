NFL Week 15 Point Totals: Getting Things Started On A Saturday

Getty Image

With college football’s regular season schedule out of the way, the NFL can now establish itself as a force on Saturday over the next several weeks. In short, that is the unofficial sign that the stretch run is really here in the league and, for us, that means a more balanced slate to attack when it comes to handicapping over/under point totals. There has been some success in recent days, including a 3-2 showing in Week 14, and that sets up a reminder of our season-long performance at this juncture.

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 39-30-1

Come get these winners.

Bears and Lions UNDER 44 points

The Bears exploded for 33 points last week as the Bengals melted down and, as a result, this line is too high. Prior to that performance, Chicago averaged 17.2 points per game over a five-week sample and, while the Lions aren’t “good” on defense, they aren’t terrible either. There is some fear that Matthew Stafford gets healthy in this spot and lights us up but this feels like an old-school NFC North showdown that will grind it out toward victory.