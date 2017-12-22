NFL Week 16 Point Totals: Finding Solace In Christmas Day Unders

12.22.17 21 hours ago

It’s a very weird week in the NFL. Thursday Night Football is a relic of the past, at least for the 2017 season, and this week’s slate features two Monday “night” games as a result of the Christmas holiday. More importantly, there are a few (very) important games when it comes to the playoff picture and, for our purposes, some interesting opportunities to potentially exploit match-ups in which one or both teams have packed it in for the winter.

Week 15 wasn’t ideal but, fear not, we’ll get back on track. Before we do that, however, let’s check in on the season-long output.

  • Last Week: 2-3
  • Season: 41-33-1

Come get these winners.

Chargers and Jets UNDER 42.5 points

Simply put, I don’t think the Jets can score against the Chargers with Bryce Petty at the helm. That isn’t me predicting a shutout or anything but this number is too high given the state of New York’s offense and the terror that can be unleashed by this Los Angeles pass rush when it is cooking. Throw in the fact that weirdness seems to regularly accompany this Chargers team and this feels a lot like a 21-10 game that cruises to the Under side of the ledger.

