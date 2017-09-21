Getty Image

It’s Week three of the NFL season and some teams are still looking for their first win while others wish to remain undefeated. There are eight teams sitting at 2-0 (Dolphins and Bucs are 1-0) and nine teams are 0-2 including the New York Giants, who were a playoff team last year that looks awful right now. I was wrong on them before the year because I expected them to be good, but nope. That’s how fast opinions can change in the NFL. Anyway, let’s get into this week’s matchups featuring way too many home underdogs which make it a scary week to bet.

Last Week’s Results:

11-5 Straight Up (20-11 Season)

9-7 Point Spread (15-16 Season)

A lot of favorites won last week because a lot of them were at home. Nice bounce back after a tricky Week 1.

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.

LA Rams (1-1) -2.5 @ San Francisco (0-2) [8:25pm THU]

Thursday night games are rarely good because the players don’t have time to rest from Sunday’s games and the quality tends to suffer. The Niners only won two games last year and both of them came against the Rams, so perhaps they have their number. I don’t see it happening this year, though. The Rams have more talent on the offensive side of the ball with QB Jared Goff playing better, RB Todd Gurley getting more touches in the passing game and they are scoring a lot more this year (33 points per game after the first two). The Niners need to establish the run with RB Carlos Hyde because the Rams are vulnerable against that. I think they’ll do a decent job of it, but my Rams will hold on to win what could be an ugly game to watch. The Pick: LA Rams 20-17