Noah Syndergaard May Never Recover After Getting Burned On Twitter By Mr. Met

02.14.17 25 mins ago

Baseball fans should be stoked for what Noah Syndergaard is going to do in 2017. The Mets’ 24-year-old ace is among the most intimidating pitchers in the majors, coming in at 6’6, 240 pounds with some of the most electric stuff that any pitcher on earth possesses.

The issue, however, is that Syndergaard’s psyche may have gotten messed up after he got dunked on by Mr. Met. Athletes getting clowned isn’t too strange, but for a player of Syndergaard to get embarrassed by the team’s mascot, well, that’s just on another level.

Mr. Met posted a tweet where he made fun of a picture of a young Thor. It featured a cringe-worthy but silly Valentine’s Day pun that involved Syndergaard’s first name.

