You’ll never believe this, but a team at the University of North Carolina got some brand new Jordan Brand gear. In this instance, we’re talking about the Tar Heels football program, which went 8-5 last year en route to a second-place finish in the ACC Coastal and sent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to the 2017 NFL Draft, where he was the second overall pick.

The Heels are expected to take something of a step back this year — they were picked to finish fourth in the Coastal division and have to fill a ton of holes on offense besides quarterback — but they still should be fun to watch, as the team’s offense has developed a reputation under head coach Larry Fedora for putting up a ton of points.

Plus these new unis will make them pretty aesthetically pleasing, too. Mixing North Carolina’s classic argyle look with the Jordan Brand logo, the Tar Heels will have Carolina blue home uniforms, white road uniforms, and an alternate navy blue uniform that is aces. You can see the home gear at the top of this post, here are the road and alternate unis.

Jordan


Jordan

These unis — the white ones, specifically — will make their debut on Sept. 2 when North Carolina kicks off its 2017 campaign in Chapel Hill against Cal.

Oh, in addition to this on-field attire, Jordan Brand announced that it will hook the team up with Jordan Trainer 2 Flyknits that boast a special Tar Heel colorway as part of their training gear. Going to the school that Michael Jordan went to has its perks, don’t you think?

