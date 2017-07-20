ESPN

In 2008, O.J. Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison for charges of robbery and kidnapping after he and two associates went to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from men in Las Vegas. On Thursday, Simpson came up for parole after serving nine years in prison in Lovelock, Nevada and was granted his release at the age of 70.

The parole board noted Simpson’s good behavior and lack of prior convictions — which, of course, includes his acquittal from his famed double-murder case from 2004 — as reasons for giving him consideration for release. The biggest question asked of Simpson was about what happened on the day he went to retrieve the memorabilia and what happened to lead to those he was taking his property back from to claim they were afraid for their lives.

Simpson recounted the day, which he’s undoubtedly run back in his mind plenty of times while in prison, and took the parole board step-by-step through his decision-making process that led to him bringing armed security with him. The entire thing was surreal, but Simpson’s claim that he’s never been accused of pulling a weapon on anybody, in an effort to convince the board that he wasn’t a threat outside prison, was especially eye-raising.