Getty Image

After an exhilarating win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217, we’re now back to the standard modus operandi when it comes to Georges St-Pierre these days: wondering if we’ll ever see him fight again. The new middleweight champ is already sounding like he isn’t interested in staying in the weight class he now rules over. And according to former training partner and retired UFC fighter Patrick Cote, he may not be interested in fighting more at all.

“I have big doubts,” Cote said on The MMA Hour. “I would not be surprised if he said ‘It’s over, I just wanted to feel that feeling again.’ Why I say that is because is took him so much time to get out of the cage. He stayed in the cage and he was kind of feeling everything he was able to grab about all the emotion. He was in the cage for almost 20 minutes after the fight!

“He was looking at everything and grabbing all the energy just to say ‘That was that, I did it and I am not going to miss that anymore.’ This is the feeling I had when I was at MSG. But no, I will not be surprised if he is done with fighting.”

While St-Pierre hasn’t made anything official, his coaches seem to be priming media and the fans for an abdication of the title. His boxing coach Freddie Roach said he didn’t want GSP to continue at 185 and then his BJJ coach John Danaher detailed the ‘disaster’ Georges went through trying to put on weight for the fight, revealing the pound for pound great was puking so much they almost had to pull out of UFC 217.

And then there was St-Pierre’s own words following the fight, where he talked about an errant shot to the top of his spine that was the reason he rushed to the hospital after his win over Bisping.