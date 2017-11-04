Getty Image

College football games that take place in November are always subject to getting hit with nasty weather. This is especially true for games in the Big Ten, as mother nature always seems to have an impact on a few games as the calendar turns to the eleventh month of the year.

For proof of this, let’s head to East Lansing for Saturday’s matchup between the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and the 24th-ranked Michigan State Spartans. It is nominally a rivalry game for arguably the silliest trophy in the sport, but bad weather was on the horizon and everyone was wondering how it would impact the game.

Things kicked off at noon and made it into the second quarter. Penn State had a 14-7 lead. But at around 1:15 p.m., the officials decided to call for a weather delay due to lightning in the area.