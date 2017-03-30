Getty Image

Marshawn Lynch is still on the fence about unretiring, even after talking to Pete Carroll.

The Seattle Seahawks head coach said on Wednesday he met with his former running back about coming out of retirement after a year away from the NFL. Carroll spoke with reporters and revealed he met with Lynch recently and said he’s considering a comeback.

“He came through the office and had a good visit,” Carroll said to reporters on Wednesday. “I know that he is somewhat entertaining the thought of it. I can’t tell you how strong it is. You’ve got to talk to him. And that chance isn’t happening.”

It’s funny Carroll alludes to Lynch’s aversion to the press, as it may be a factor in whether he comes back or not. Is Lynch really interested in coming back to the football world and dealing with reporters? Is he ready for the daily and weekly grind again? Carroll said he isn’t even sure Lynch could be effective after a year away.