The Raiders Are Reportedly Giving Jon Gruden A 10-Year Contract Worth Close To $100 Million

#Jon Gruden
01.05.18 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Jon Gruden is back coaching the Oakland Raiders, and he’s a lot wealthier for it. Gruden’s return to coaching football has long felt inevitable, and his hiring by the Raiders seemed obvious when the team hired Jack Del Rio after the 2017 regular season came to a close.

The terms of Gruden’s new deal, though, are staggering. Not only is he the highest-paid coach in the NFL, as many assumed when the deal was being negotiated, but he’s also got the longest contract in league history as well.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Gruden’s deal is expected to be worth close to $100 million, and he’s also been given an unprecedented 10-year contract.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Gruden
TAGSJON GRUDENOAKLAND RAIDERS

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP