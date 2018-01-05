Getty Image

Jon Gruden is back coaching the Oakland Raiders, and he’s a lot wealthier for it. Gruden’s return to coaching football has long felt inevitable, and his hiring by the Raiders seemed obvious when the team hired Jack Del Rio after the 2017 regular season came to a close.

The terms of Gruden’s new deal, though, are staggering. Not only is he the highest-paid coach in the NFL, as many assumed when the deal was being negotiated, but he’s also got the longest contract in league history as well.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Gruden’s deal is expected to be worth close to $100 million, and he’s also been given an unprecedented 10-year contract.