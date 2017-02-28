What's Next For Ronda Rousey?

Rashad Evans Admits He Nearly Cried After Being Cleared For UFC 209

#MMA #UFC
Trending Writer
02.28.17

Getty Image

After an unwanted hiatus, former UFC light heavyweight champ Rashad Evans will be returning to the Octagon for UFC 209. According to the 37-year-old MMA vet, simply being cleared to fight was an emotional experience.

Evans has been shelved since late 2016. Scheduled to fight Tim Kennedy at UFC 205, the results of an MRI had him yanked off the card. A planned UFC 206 landing spot was then scrapped over the inability to get licensed in Ontario over his UFC 205 issue. Speaking with Fox Sports, Evans shared how it felt to be trapped in licensing limbo and what it was like to get the green light for the Sin City set card.

“I almost cried to be honest. It was an emotional thing for me because no fighter wants to go out like that, especially me,” said Evans. “I didn’t want to go out like that. I know one day this will be over and I feel like I’ll be able to handle it but I just wasn’t ready for it to end like that. I wasn’t ready for it to end without me having a chance to compete again and have the feelings of how you feel going into a fight.”

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMARASHAD EVANSUFCUFC 209

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP