The Youth America’s Cup Is All About Building Sailing’s New Heroes

Managing Editor, Sports + DIME
07.10.17

Red Bull Content Pool

BERMUDA – If it’s a vehicle on the water, Josh Martin can not only find a way to make it go, but he’s also going to try and move as fast as humanly possible in it. He used to be a regular entrant in the jet ski race around the island, until the race was put on hold after a fatal accident. A Bermuda native, Martin jokes that he’s the face of water sports in Bermuda, quite literally, as he was once on a billboard.

Martin’s had his share of close calls, even being involved in an accident on a trip from Florida back to Bermuda early in 2017. Their 35-foot catamaran hit 160 mile per hour winds as two storms came together. The ship survived two and a half days before toppling end over end into the sea. There were no injuries, and a Tokyo ship carrying cars had to pick them up.

For as much as Martin has seen and all the boats he’s been on – including the one ferrying media members to and from the Royal Naval Dockyard where he’s the first mate – the America’s Cup operates on another level.

“When you see that you’re like what the f*ck,” Martin says. “You’re blown away. Boats aren’t supposed to do that.”

If someone from Bermuda who has basically spent his whole life on boats can still be taken aback by the grandeur, excess, and pure speed of the America’s Cup, just imagine how someone who’s never been sailing at all feels.

***

Around The Web

TAGSred bullSAILING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP