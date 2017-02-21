Getty Image

The mystical dread of “the yips” causes baseball players to try anything to fix it. For Rick Ankiel, that included vodka.

The former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher famously lost his ability to throw the ball anywhere near the strikezone in the 2000 playoffs. After an outstanding regular season that earned him second place in the Rookie of the Year voting, he gave up seven runs and walked 11 batters in just four postseason innings.

Unable to throw strikes, he eventually stopped pitching altogether and rebranded himself as an outfielder. Before that, though, Ankiel tried to return to the mound in the 2001 season.

In an interview with Toronto’s Fan 590 radio station, Ankiel revealed that he drank vodka to calm himself down before his first start of that season.