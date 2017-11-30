Getty Image

Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo says he was jumped by some frat boys after he missed two kicks for the Seminoles last year. But a new video and a subsequent story about a turtle that both came out on Wednesday draws a much weirder picture for Aguayo and the now-shuttered Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, which closed last month after the death of a 20-year-old pledge.

TMZ released footage of a fight between Aguayo and some other Florida State students on Wednesday that paints a very different picture than what the placekicker claimed earlier in the week. While it’s unclear whether he started the fight or not, the context clues presented in the video appear to indicate that it was, at best, a mutual endeavor.

Footage shows someone cheering Aguayo on during the battle, which involved multiple people at other times. It’s tough to follow exactly what’s happening here, but the heckling at the end indicates that he was initially the one looking for trouble. The video also also references Aguayo’s brother, Robert, who was a kicker at Florida State and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.