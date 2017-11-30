FSU Kicker Ricky Aguayo May Have Killed A Turtle After An On Camera Fight With Some Frat Boys

#College Football
11.30.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo says he was jumped by some frat boys after he missed two kicks for the Seminoles last year. But a new video and a subsequent story about a turtle that both came out on Wednesday draws a much weirder picture for Aguayo and the now-shuttered Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, which closed last month after the death of a 20-year-old pledge.

TMZ released footage of a fight between Aguayo and some other Florida State students on Wednesday that paints a very different picture than what the placekicker claimed earlier in the week. While it’s unclear whether he started the fight or not, the context clues presented in the video appear to indicate that it was, at best, a mutual endeavor.

Footage shows someone cheering Aguayo on during the battle, which involved multiple people at other times. It’s tough to follow exactly what’s happening here, but the heckling at the end indicates that he was initially the one looking for trouble. The video also also references Aguayo’s brother, Robert, who was a kicker at Florida State and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP