Roger Goodell Vs. Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski Will Be Ready For 2017 And Said Roger Goodell Still Can’t Come To Foxborough

#New England Patriots #NFL
02.24.17 1 hour ago

The Patriots 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, but superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski was forced to watch their offensive explosion led by Tom Brady from the sidelines.

Gronkowski is recovering from back surgery, the third of his career, and some have speculated that we may be nearing the end of the Gronk Era. That won’t be the case if Gronkowski has his way, as he spoke with ESPN’s Cari Champion recently and insisted that he plans on being completely ready for the start of 2017.

“Yes, for sure [I’ll be ready for the start of the season],” said Gronkowski. “Yes. No doubt.”

TOPICS#New England Patriots#NFL
TAGSNew England PatriotsNFLROB GRONKOWSKITOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP