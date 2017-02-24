The Patriots 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, but superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski was forced to watch their offensive explosion led by Tom Brady from the sidelines.

Gronkowski is recovering from back surgery, the third of his career, and some have speculated that we may be nearing the end of the Gronk Era. That won’t be the case if Gronkowski has his way, as he spoke with ESPN’s Cari Champion recently and insisted that he plans on being completely ready for the start of 2017.

“Yes, for sure [I’ll be ready for the start of the season],” said Gronkowski. “Yes. No doubt.”