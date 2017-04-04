Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

Rory McDonald Wishes MMA Could Just Be People Headbutting Each Other Again

04.04.17

Former UFC welterweight contender, GSP acolyte, and all around strange guy Rory MacDonald is one of the biggest names in MMA to depart the UFC in recent months. Following a series of ‘Fight of the Year’ nominated scraps that probably took years off his life, the UFC gave him a lowball offer and refused to seriously negotiate. That, combined with the way they had nuked fighter sponsorships with the Reebok uniform deal, pushed him out the door to Bellator where he’ll be fighting knockout artist Paul Daley on May 19th in London.

Rory recently spoke to LondonReal about a variety of different subjects, and as usual, Rory is his unusual self. What else can you expect from someone whose unofficial nickname is the ‘Canadian Psycho’?

When asked about how the sport of mixed martial arts could be better, he had a lot of violent ideas.

“The knees on the ground to the head, the kicks to the head on the ground. A lot of the elbows, headbutts, they’d have to be in it,” he said casually, as if discussing the kinds of vegetables he enjoyed in soups. “There were some crazy fights back in the day by Mark Coleman. He dominated. The fact that headbutts aren’t allowed, that’s a really crappy thing.”

