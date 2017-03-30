The Rangers Used Horses To Seal Their New Deal With Star Rougned Odor

The Texas Rangers have locked up second baseman Rougned Odor for the next six years on a new contract that’s worth a reported $49.5 million, per Evan Grant of SportsDay. That’s good money, but the real deal-sweetener here isn’t the gratuitous amount of cash coming Odor’s way, but the two horses he received as part of the deal.
According to Grant, Odor raises horses and to entice him into signing the extension, the Rangers tossed in a pair of ponies along with his new deal.
As this picture confirms, they are good horses.
