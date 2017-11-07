The Sports World Mourned The Tragic Death Of Roy Halladay

Getty Image

Roy Halladay died in a plane crash on Tuesday and many in the sports world were devastated. The ace pitcher played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies and will forever be known as a player who longed for a trip to the postseason, only to throw a no-hitter in his first playoff appearance in 2010.

Halladay was a living legend in baseball, a player who knew when it was time to walk away from the game while still leaving an enormous impact on players and fans. His life post-retirement was equally fruitful for the former Cy Young winner. He flew planes, was active on social media, and was a family man.

The death of the former pitcher sent shockwaves through the sports world on Tuesday, starting with the teams that called him an All-Star.