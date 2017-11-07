The Sports World Mourned The Tragic Death Of Roy Halladay

#Philadelphia Phillies #Toronto Blue Jays #MLB
11.07.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Roy Halladay died in a plane crash on Tuesday and many in the sports world were devastated. The ace pitcher played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies and will forever be known as a player who longed for a trip to the postseason, only to throw a no-hitter in his first playoff appearance in 2010.

Halladay was a living legend in baseball, a player who knew when it was time to walk away from the game while still leaving an enormous impact on players and fans. His life post-retirement was equally fruitful for the former Cy Young winner. He flew planes, was active on social media, and was a family man.

The death of the former pitcher sent shockwaves through the sports world on Tuesday, starting with the teams that called him an All-Star.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Phillies#Toronto Blue Jays#MLB
TAGSMLBPHILADELPHIA PHILLIESROY HALLADAYTORONTO BLUE JAYS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP