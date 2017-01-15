Russell Wilson Praises Ciara After Getting Trolled By The Falcons

Social media was in typical trollicious form Saturday when the Seahawks duked it out with the Falcons for a chance at the NFC Championship. The Falcons did everything they could to keep Wilson’s head out of the game, including inviting wife Ciara’s ex-boyfriends, Future and Bow Wow. Fans also did their share of trolling by taunting Wilson with “Ciara.”

The star athlete hopped on Instagram following the NFC divisional loss Saturday night and praised Ciara for making him a winner at life. “I will forever win [because] I get to come home to you every night. “The love of my life. I love you,” Wilson’s syrupy sweet message to Ciara read.

Even though 2016 was marked by unpleasantness between Future and Ciara with both suing each other for slander, defamation, and libel, the good still outweighed the bad for Willson who married Ciara last summer.