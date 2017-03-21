What's Next For Ronda Rousey?

03.21.17

Prized new Bellator signing Ryan Bader is rather bullish on his new deal. We imagine Bellator’s pretty jazzed to have him around too.

Confirming the news of his signed six-fight pact with Bellator on The MMA Hour, the former UFC light heavyweight fixture laid out to host Ariel Helwani the contract provisions that nudged him to his new fighting home.

“I think it’s one of the better contracts out there, outside of being a UFC champion with pay-per-view points and stuff like that,” offered Bader.

The newly inked deal, which UFC did not elect to match, offers things like a full fight purse (as opposed to split show and bonuses) and an inactivity clause. The latter perk has Bader fighting three times a year and the promise of a full purse to make up for his time if that dynamic (injuries excluded) fails to be met. The thorny subject of the UFC’s individual sponsorship rules were also cited as a factor. A $15,000 Reebok-only deal was not Bader’s cup of tea.

“The lowest I’ve ever made — and this was on the prelims — was 35 grand on a fight,” said Bader. “I’ve made upwards of 80 grand on a fight on sponsors.”

He admits leaving the UFC is a “bittersweet” experience, but the prospect of something new is exciting as well. One element of excitement for fight dorks (howdy!) is his likely future tilt with fellow UFC refugee Phil Davis. Both parties are already campaigning to go toe-to-toe via the promotional battleground that is Twitter.

(Via MMA Fighting)

