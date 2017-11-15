Getty Image

ESPN is in something of a transitional phase right now. The network has another round of layoffs coming around Thanksgiving which will reportedly focus on its flagship program, SportsCenter. While that’s happening, ESPN is working on a somewhat-repackaged version of the show that will air twice a day on Snapchat.

With everything going on, it would be understandable if ESPN tried to make sure there was some type of continuity in Bristol. Based on reports about the futures network president John Skipper and longtime personality Scott Van Pelt, that is going to happen.

The Big Lead reported on Tuesday that ESPN and Skipper, who has been at the helm of ESPN since 2012 and with the company since 1997, had agreed to a contract extension that would keep him in charge through 2021. It marks the second extension that Skipper has signed in the last few years, as he put pen to paper with ESPN in 2015 on a deal that would keep him through next year.