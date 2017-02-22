The Biggest Screwjobs And Injustices In UFC History

USA TODAY Sports

As if mixed martial arts wasn’t a tough enough sport as it is, there’s always the chance that a fighter will be on the receiving end of a monumental screwjob from either the referee or the judges. There are few sports as lax in the enforcement of rules as MMA. The rules set was ported from boxing with little attention payed to the difference between the sports, and as a result there’s all sorts of strange grey areas that effectively allow a less than scrupulous fighter to foul their opponent multiple times without being punished.

That’s because the only options a ref has is to warn a fighter or take a point from them. Since most MMA fights are three rounds worth a point each to the dominant fighter, taking a single point drastically changes the entire outcome of the fight, making it nearly impossible for a fighter who loses a point to win on the scorecards. So instead, we have referees refusing to do anything about flagrant kicks to the groin, pokes to the eye, grabbing of the fence, and a variety of other lawless behavior.

Here’s some of the worst outcomes due to this policy of inaction.

Holly Holm vs Germaine De Randamie

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The most recent example we have, and a perfect example of how a seemingly obvious rule – you’re not allowed to hit your opponent after the bell – gets twisted to the point where it isn’t enforced. Following the second round of their inaugural women’s featherweight title fight, De Randamie threw a mean combo at the end of the round that knocked Holm’s mouthpiece out and left her staggering to her corner on rubber legs. The problem? Half of the shots came after the horn to end the round had sounded.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the same thing happened at the end of the third, with De Randamie once again letting fly with a combo that saw half her punches slip through following the horn. The referee warned her after this incident, but no points were taken for either infraction. This ended up being a pretty big deal not just because the first incident knocked Holly senseless. She also ended up losing the fight to Germaine on the scorecards with three 48-47 scores. If the ref had taken away a point, the fight would have been declared a draw. When Holm’s camp filed an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission, they argued that both fouls deserved point deductions, giving Holm a 47-46 victory and the 145 pound championship belt.

Few think her appeal with the NYSAC will be successful. For one, commissions tend to resist admitting they screwed up, especially in such a way that changed the outcome of a main event title fight. But more importantly, the Unified Rules of MMA are written in such a way that it isn’t quite clear when a fighter should stop fighting. The rules list “Attacking an opponent after the bell has sounded the end of the period of unarmed combat” as a foul, but then goes on to say “Once the referee has made the call of time, any offensive actions initiated by the fighter shall be considered after the bell and illegal.”

So by some interpretations of the rule, it is only a foul if the referee steps in to stop the fight and the fighter continues to attack after then. But since the ref in this case didn’t get inbetween Holm and De Randamie fast enough, De Randamie’s attacks were legal. Pretty ridiculous, huh?