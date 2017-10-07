Getty Image

When Undisputed first launched on FS1, most thought it’d be a bad First Take rip off, similar to how Wings was Paul McCartney and a bunch of musicians that most couldn’t pick out of a lineup. However, no one factored in how effervescent Shannon Sharpe would be after he left the CBS NFL gameday show, The NFL Today.

Sharpe has been a breath of fresh air on Undisputed, bringing that low country South Carolina charm to millions of viewers. The former Denver Bronco seems to find the pulse of what fans want to see in a sports debate show.

Earlier this week, Sharpe not only found the pulse of sports fans on Twitter, but he also managed to light it up when he brought out some Black and Milds in order to celebrate the Broncos beating the Raiders on Sunday. Of course, when something hits the pulse of Twitter, someone is going to find a way to make it even hotter.