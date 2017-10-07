Shannon Sharpe Unwrapping A Victory Cigar On ‘Undisputed’ Got Turned Into An All-Time Banger

10.07.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

When Undisputed first launched on FS1, most thought it’d be a bad First Take rip off, similar to how Wings was Paul McCartney and a bunch of musicians that most couldn’t pick out of a lineup. However, no one factored in how effervescent Shannon Sharpe would be after he left the CBS NFL gameday show, The NFL Today.

Sharpe has been a breath of fresh air on Undisputed, bringing that low country South Carolina charm to millions of viewers. The former Denver Bronco seems to find the pulse of what fans want to see in a sports debate show.

Earlier this week, Sharpe not only found the pulse of sports fans on Twitter, but he also managed to light it up when he brought out some Black and Milds in order to celebrate the Broncos beating the Raiders on Sunday. Of course, when something hits the pulse of Twitter, someone is going to find a way to make it even hotter.

Around The Web

TAGSfox sports 1SHANNON SHARPEUndisputed

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 24 hours ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP