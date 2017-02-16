Tennis players Carol Wozniacki, Genie Bouchard and Serena Williams will appear in the upcoming Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, a thing that still exists in 2017. I don’t mean that from an “ugh sexism” point of view; I mean it from a “this thing only existed in the 1990s for people too ashamed to buy porn magazines in a pre-online era, so who is this issue for now?” point of view.

The argument is probably that SI now enlists lots of famous athletes for this issue, allowing fans to see them in less clothing than usual.