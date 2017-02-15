Aly Raisman And Simone Biles Made Their SI Swimsuit Debut, And The Photos Are Stunning

02.15.17

Five months after turning heads in #Rio, @alyraisman will be in the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue. #siswim 👙

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which will have Kate Upton on the cover, features a number of athletes this year along with the professional swimsuit models, including tennis stars Serena Williams and Genie Bouchard as well as United States gymnasts and Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

The gymnasts who became household names by cleaning up on the medal stand during the Rio Olympics now grace the pages of the Swimsuit Edition, showing off how exceptionally in shape they are. Biles and Raisman’s physiques will probably make you feel a bit bad about yourself, but remember that they are professional gymnasts and you are not so you aren’t expected to be in as good of shape.

