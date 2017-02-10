Roger Goodell Vs. Tom Brady

Conan Surprised James White By Giving Him Tom Brady’s Super Bowl MVP Truck

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
02.10.17 2 hours ago

James White, who should’ve won the Super Bowl MVP because he had 14 catches, 139 total yards, three touchdowns and didn’t throw a pick-six, was on Conan on Thursday night. Aware of this injustice, Conan gave White the same Ford truck Tom Brady was incorrectly given Sunday for winning the LI most valuable player.

Considering how many Patriots players have already dropped out of going to the White House to visit Brady’s good friend Donald Trump, maybe White can drive Brady and the other three players that still want to visit to D.C. in this F-150.

