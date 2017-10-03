Getty Image

The Tennessee Titans have a bit of a quarterback problem on their hands now that Marcus Mariota is dealing with a hamstring injury, so they naturally turned to the free agency market to find an insurance policy should he have to miss extended time.

For an offense that likes to pressure defenses by using Mariota’s athleticism and ability as a runner (he has 20 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season) the decision on what free agent quarterback to sign was simple. As expected they went and scooped up the highly coveted Brandon Weeden.

With QB Marcus Mariota banged up, Titans planning to sign free agent QB Brandon Weeden, per @FieldYates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2017

Yes, the fleet of foot 33-year-old who has averaged 5.9 rushing yards per game and has a robust passer rating of 76 for his career was the easy choice. Weeden’s been so popular in his career that he’s found himself on three different teams since he was drafted by the Browns in 2012 and didn’t take a snap in 2016.

The Titans will bring Weeden in as a third quarterback behind Matt Cassel and Mariota, to provide some veteran depth in case Mariota can’t play Sunday against the Dolphins. How can someone pass up a career 57.9% passer who has a 31 to 30 touchdown to interception ratio?!