Attacks On Terrell Owens And Randy Moss Are Still Complete Nonsense

Bill Polian has strong opinions about what it takes to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and apparently being one of the best wideouts of all time just isn’t enough these days.

Polian — who was inducted into Canton in 2015 — is making a habit of downplaying Terrell Owens‘ Hall of Fame resume after the wide receiver absurdly missed the cut for induction for the second straight year.

The former general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, who now spits takes for ESPN, had some harsh words for Owens. He said he’s been told Owens is a “cancer” and lives up to his reputation as a me-first player who never won it all.

“I think the Hall of Fames are for people who make their teams better, not who detract from them,” Polian said. “What did Owens do that made his teams better? He put up a lot of numbers. Bill [Parcells] said that he was a disruptive force. Jerry [Jones], who’s probably one of the most easy-going people when it comes to disruptive guys, got rid of him. I’ve gotten texts from people in Philadelphia responding to the campaign saying, ‘This guy was a cancer and destroyed our football team.’ How does that square with the Hall of Fame?”

I’m not sure exactly which team Owens destroyed in particular, other than defenses on the other side of the ball. He made San Francisco a powerhouse and helped lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl in his first season with the Eagles.