Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn was reportedly killed in a car wreck in Irving, Texas on Monday. Glenn was 43.

As a star at Ohio State, Glenn was an All-American and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 1995, catching 64 passes for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.