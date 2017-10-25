Getty Image

A new podcast listening experience launches on Wednesday called “What Really Happened.” It is a series that has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as an executive producer, and is hosted and co-produced by award-winning documentary filmmaker Andrew Jenks.

The mini-series (for now it’s a mini-series, at least) focuses on a handful of historical figures, and aims to shine some light on the facts of the matter regarding the lives of these icons. The first episode, which is now available, focuses on the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali. Some more information about the series, from the press release: