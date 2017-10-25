A new podcast listening experience launches on Wednesday called “What Really Happened.” It is a series that has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as an executive producer, and is hosted and co-produced by award-winning documentary filmmaker Andrew Jenks.
The mini-series (for now it’s a mini-series, at least) focuses on a handful of historical figures, and aims to shine some light on the facts of the matter regarding the lives of these icons. The first episode, which is now available, focuses on the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali. Some more information about the series, from the press release:
Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, together with Cadence13, the leading creator of premium, on-demand audio entertainment, today launched a new podcast series, “What Really Happened?” written and hosted and co-produced by award-winning filmmaker and documentarian, Andrew Jenks. In this new audio series, Jenks applies extensive, groundbreaking research, skills he has honed as a documentary filmmaker, to better understand, dispute, and tell the deeper story behind six real-life narritives from modern history. After six iconic stories are released, they will be followed by six corresponding reaction episode that will include additional insights from eyewitnesses or figures who have never before come forward, playing a crucial role in the exploration of each topic.
“What Really Happened?” is available to subscribe and listen to on-demand through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn, among other distribution outlets.
