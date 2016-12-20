Getty / UFC

The long running UFC reality show The Ultimate Fighter may be on its last legs, but if rumors the show is about to end are true, it’s going out with a bang. The 25th season has been dubbed the ‘All-Star’ season by the MMA media, and now a partial list of the cast has been revealed. While it’s certainly not all major UFC stars, a good number of stars from past seasons of The Ultimate Fighter do indeed show up, including Joe Stevenson and Junie Browning.

Here’s the list of fighters who showed up at tryouts last week: Ramsey Nijem, Jesse Taylor, Joe Stevenson, Julian Lane, Dhiego Lima, James Krause, Zak Cummings, Mehdi Baghdad, Gerald Harris, Junie Browning, Seth Baczynski, Michael Ricci, Johnny Nunez, Dominic Waters, Gilbert Smith, Edward Gordon, Kajan Johnson, Justin Edwards, Jamie Yager, Hector Cervantes, Edward Ellis, Hayden Hassan, and Thomas Gallicchio.

There’s some interesting stories and troubled pasts being brought back for another twirl this season. Jesse Taylor has the dubious distinction of being the only fighter removed from the finals after going on a drunken bender through several Las Vegas casinos. There’s also Julian Lane of ‘Let me bang, bro’ fame, and Junie Browning, one of the craziest cast members ever featured on the show.