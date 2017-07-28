That seemed like a decent way to give the average fan a fair shot at buying tickets, but in retrospect all those hoops and the uncertainty it caused may have driven away a lot of people. As of last night, over 3000 seats to the event are still unsold according to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell.

Day 4 of Mayweather-McGregor ticket sales winding down. Still more than 3000+ seats, TM changed limits from 2 to 6 to try to move tickets. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 28, 2017

We confirmed that there’s still a lot of tickets in all sorts of spots around the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If you’ve got $3500, you can get a seat in the upper decks while penny pinchers may want to consider ‘Verified Resale Tickets’ in the absolute worst nosebleed corners of the arena going for $2000. Feeling extravagant? Tickets in the first bowl are still available for a paltry $5000 each, unless you want the center court area right in front of the ring, then it’s $10,000 to $15,000.

The big question we have, though, is whether these tickets being available is a sign that perhaps the world isn’t as interested in seeing Mayweather vs. McGregor as the promoters behind it would have us believe. A lot of digital ink has been spilled laying out just how uncompetitive boxing experts think this fight will be, and the Pacquiao fight in 2015 really drove home how disappointing paying big bucks to see Floyd Mayweather’s special brand of ‘fighting’ is.

While we expect the event to sell out as the fight date draws nearer, the lack of demand weeks out makes it less certain that Mayweather vs. McGregor will break the all time PPV record held by Mayweather vs. Pacquiao of 4 million. Don’t cry for all the multi-millionaires putting on the fight, though … they’ll still end up doing well, even if the show only earns a measly 2 million buys.