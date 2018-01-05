An ESPN Report Suggests A Serious Rift Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, And The Patriots

#New England Patriots #Tom Brady
01.05.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

A new ESPN report about potential trouble inside the New England Patriots organization is loaded with details about petty disagreements and untrustworthiness that seem to point to a lot of strife inside the organization seen as the class of the National Football League.

Seth Wickersham’s report dropped early Friday morning and goes into detail about the disagreements between quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft that some think may spell the end of the trio in New England in some form. It’s a fascinating look at the franchise, and while it draws no strong conclusions it is loaded with intrigue and speculation, much of it reportedly coming from inside the organization itself.

The report starts with an incident many talked about in early December, when the Patriots played the Bills and a frustrated Brady yelled at offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Though everyone in the organization dismissed the incident, the Wickersham piece suggests that it was a symptom of months of frustration between Belichick, Brady and others at Patriot Place.

