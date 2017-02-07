Tom Brady Made Fun Of His Failed Super Bowl Tackle Attempt On Instagram

#Super Bowl LI
02.07.17

Tom Brady is feeling pretty good about things right now. After collecting his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday and earning Super Bowl MVP honors with a record-breaking performance in the process, Brady is in a great mood.

Brady has plans to play for a long time to come, despite his wife’s pleas for retirement, and he’s even going so far as to make jokes and have fun on the internet. Brady took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and posted two pictures from his second quarter pick-six against the Falcons with some very funny captions about his attempted tackle of Robert Alford on the play.

