Getty Image

Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl in seven appearances on Sunday night and did so with his best individual performance ever in leading New England back from a 28-3 deficit to win in overtime.

Brady earned MVP honors after throwing for 466 yards and two touchdowns, setting numerous Super Bowl records in the process. However, the only thing Brady didn’t do well enough on Sunday night was keep an eye on his game jersey, which mysteriously disappeared from the Patriots locker room and into the Houston night.

So someone stole Brady's game jersey. Asked him about it as he was walking to the bus. "Yeah. It will be on eBay soon, I guess," he said. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) February 6, 2017

Brady explained to owner Robert Kraft that someone slipped out with his jersey, to which Kraft quipped “better look online,” noting that the jersey will probably be up for sale to the highest bidder soon.