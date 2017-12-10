Twitter/JamesBradySBN

The San Francisco 49ers are in Houston to play the Texans on Sunday, and in the second quarter, with the Texans pinned back near their own goal line, starting quarterback Tom Savage took one of the most brutal hits you’ll ever see.

49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil laid a clean hit on Savage immediately after he released the ball. The Dumervil tackle drove Savage into the turf, with his head whipping back in the process. After the hit, you can see Savage struggling to gather himself, almost twitching on the ground. It’s tough to watch.