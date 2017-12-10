Tom Savage Played A Series After Suffering A Scary Concussion When His Head Slammed Into The Turf

#NFL
12.10.17 15 mins ago

Twitter/JamesBradySBN

The San Francisco 49ers are in Houston to play the Texans on Sunday, and in the second quarter, with the Texans pinned back near their own goal line, starting quarterback Tom Savage took one of the most brutal hits you’ll ever see.

49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil laid a clean hit on Savage immediately after he released the ball. The Dumervil tackle drove Savage into the turf, with his head whipping back in the process. After the hit, you can see Savage struggling to gather himself, almost twitching on the ground. It’s tough to watch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSHOUSTON TEXANSNFL

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 3 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP