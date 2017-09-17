Tony Romo‘s days as a quarterback appear to be over, but he’s finding plenty of success in the broadcast booth with Jim Nantz on CBS. Romo joined the network in the offseason after he announced his retirement, and through two weeks, he’s gotten positive reviews from most.
Romo was back in the booth with Nantz calling the New England Patriots on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback got high marks for his ability to predict what plays an offense would do before they executed them in his first official booth experience.
On Sunday in NOLA, it happened again. The Saints were trailing and driving with the football when Romo suddenly called what the Vikings would do on 3rd and four from the Patriots four.
