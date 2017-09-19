Don’t Tweet At NFL Players About Your Fantasy Team, Because They Don’t Care

#Fantasy Football
09.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Fantasy football is a huge part of watching football for millions of people. Much like gambling and the dangerous allure of watching a sport that’s slowly killing its participants, for many it’s the only reason they tune into games in the first place.

The problem is that when a fantasy football manager needs a big performance on Monday Night Football and doesn’t get it, their anger is magnified to the point that they’ll actually find that player on social media and tell them how they disappointed you. That’s much harder to do in traditional gambling because — unless a team forgets to kick an extra point — it’s very hard to go find a specific football player and complain to them about how they failed to cover.

It’s a selfish act in two parts, the first of which is assuming that anyone gives a sh*t about your fantasy football team in the first place. The second is that your fantasy football team is more important than the real, live human being that’s playing in a professional football game.

Detroit Lions wideout Golden State complained on Twitter after the Lions beat the Giants, 24-10. People were disappointed in his fantasy output, but the wide receiver said he’s much more concerned with getting the W.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football
TAGSFANTASY FOOTBALLGolden TateLEGARRETTE BLOUNTodell beckham jr

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP