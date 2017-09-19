Getty Image

Fantasy football is a huge part of watching football for millions of people. Much like gambling and the dangerous allure of watching a sport that’s slowly killing its participants, for many it’s the only reason they tune into games in the first place.

The problem is that when a fantasy football manager needs a big performance on Monday Night Football and doesn’t get it, their anger is magnified to the point that they’ll actually find that player on social media and tell them how they disappointed you. That’s much harder to do in traditional gambling because — unless a team forgets to kick an extra point — it’s very hard to go find a specific football player and complain to them about how they failed to cover.

It’s a selfish act in two parts, the first of which is assuming that anyone gives a sh*t about your fantasy football team in the first place. The second is that your fantasy football team is more important than the real, live human being that’s playing in a professional football game.

Detroit Lions wideout Golden State complained on Twitter after the Lions beat the Giants, 24-10. People were disappointed in his fantasy output, but the wide receiver said he’s much more concerned with getting the W.