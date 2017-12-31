Twitter

Sunday’s meeting between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans got surprisingly chippy when wideout T.Y. Hilton and Jonathan Joseph got into it during a running play.

In a meaningless game between two teams ending their seasons on Sunday, the wideout and corner quickly came to blows in the third quarter. You could describe the incident as “chippy,” if you will.

It all happened fairly quickly for the two. What was just aggressive upfield blocking quickly became pushing and shoving. And then came the punches, with both Hilton and Joseph unloading in rapid succession.