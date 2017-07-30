Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier finally faced off for the second time at UFC 214 after several past attempts were called off due to injuries and scandals. In their first encounter back in 2015, Jones won a unanimous decision with all three judges giving him four of five rounds. But that didn’t really capture how close each round was. Cormier took Jones to the limit, and with Jon coming back after a two year period with only one fight, there were a lot of questions surrounding what kind of ‘Bones’ Jones we could expect upon his return.

While it’s hard to know where Jones would be now if drugs and partying hadn’t derailed his career, he looked pretty damn good tonight. Unfortunately for him, so did Daniel Cormier. It took three rounds of back and forth action between the two before a huge headkick from Jones staggered him across the cage. Jones smelled blood and barreled DC over, unleashing the kind of ground and pound you only see from someone who really doesn’t like the person he’s wailing on.

The headkick was the beginning of the end for DC. #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/h5HvLCDkDm — Jonnyboy (@Jonnyboy_6969) July 30, 2017

Referee Big John McCarthy gave Cormier all the chances in the world to roll out of the position, but that only led to him taking more damage. After the stoppage, it took Cormier a minute before he was able to get back to his feet and he had to be walked through what was going on and why the fight had been stopped.