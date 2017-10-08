It took Tony Ferguson the better part of 2017, but he finally won himself the UFC interim lightweight title. That opportunity was snatched away from him back in March when his opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov fell out of UFC 214 the day before the event due to a botched weight cut.

It seemed like history might repeat itself at UFC 216 when Kevin Lee struggled to make weight for their fight, but in the end he came in at 154.5 and the fight was on. Once in the cage, Ferguson forced a tap out of Lee with a triangle in the third round.

Afterwards, Ferguson had a simple and profane message for lightweight champ Conor McGregor.

“Where you at McNuggets?” he yelled into the mic. “You f**king piece of s**t. I’m gonna kick your ass! Defend or vacate, motherf**ker!”