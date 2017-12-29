Getty Image

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 2017 got off to a very rocky start when he flubbed his UFC 209 weight cut in March so badly he ended up in the hospital, losing him the chance to compete for the interim 155 pound title. After that he spent several months rehabbing his body, and he was finally re-booked against Edson Barboza at UFC 219 this Saturday. But many wondered: would he make weight this time?

I’m happy to report that Khabib did indeed make weight at the commission weigh-ins Friday morning in Las Vegas, coming in at 155.5 pounds (non-title fighters may weigh in up to a pound above their limit).

No drama today. Khabib Nurmagomedov makes weight for #UFC219 looking in fantastic shape. 155.5 lbs. pic.twitter.com/TN69EFFsVr — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 29, 2017

All through fight week Nurmagomedov and his team were reassuring us there would be no problem, and there wasn’t one! In fact, Khabib felt so good during this cut that he’s gone one major step further and suggested he may drop down a weight class and fight in the 145 pound featherweight division.

“We’re thinking about 145 now,” he said during a UFC 219 media event. “We’ll see about this, but, first of all I’m going to fight this fight and beat Edson Barboza, and I’m going to fight with [interim 155 champ] Tony Ferguson, and after I’m thinking about going to 145.”