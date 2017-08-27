UFC Fight Pass Can’t Handle All The Mayweather-McGregor Traffic And Dick Vitale And Other Fans Are Pissed

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather
08.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

UFC Fight Pass was supposed to be an easy way to catch all the action when Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather finally hit the ring. Pay a cool $100 and you get it all, including the big climax of the evening.

But as the early matches came and went on Saturday night, fight fans flooded social media with complains that UFC Fight Pass simply wasn’t working for them. Even ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale complained online about not getting a feed of the fight, one of the highest-profile complaints about one of the highest-profile matches of all-time.

The tweets came fast and furious on Saturday night as fans worried they wouldn’t see their issues fixed in time for to see Mayweather and McGregor hit the ring. Even Showtime’s streaming service was having issues with the crush of people trying to watch the fight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightUFC FIGHT PASS

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP