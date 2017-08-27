Getty Image

UFC Fight Pass was supposed to be an easy way to catch all the action when Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather finally hit the ring. Pay a cool $100 and you get it all, including the big climax of the evening.

But as the early matches came and went on Saturday night, fight fans flooded social media with complains that UFC Fight Pass simply wasn’t working for them. Even ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale complained online about not getting a feed of the fight, one of the highest-profile complaints about one of the highest-profile matches of all-time.

The tweets came fast and furious on Saturday night as fans worried they wouldn’t see their issues fixed in time for to see Mayweather and McGregor hit the ring. Even Showtime’s streaming service was having issues with the crush of people trying to watch the fight.