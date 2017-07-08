Jesse Taylor Earns ‘Redemption’ With A Submission Win At The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

07.07.17 44 mins ago

UFC

The Ultimate Fighter season 25 was named ‘Redemption’ and the season lived up to its name with former TUF 7 contestant Jesse Taylor making it to the finals and defeating Dhiego Lima via rear naked choke in the second round.

TAGSjesse taylorMMAUFC

