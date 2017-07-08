The Ultimate Fighter season 25 was named ‘Redemption’ and the season lived up to its name with former TUF 7 contestant Jesse Taylor making it to the finals and defeating Dhiego Lima via rear naked choke in the second round.
THE MOMENT! Jesse Taylor is your @ultimatefighter champion! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/JaFrtWCgdk
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017
