Looking at the UFC on FOX card from Winnipeg, there were a lot of fights people were expecting to see massive finishes from. I’d say Ricardo Lamas vs Josh Emmett wouldn’t be one of them. But Emmett just shocked the world with one of the best knockouts of the year over Lamas, catching his opponent with back and forth rock em sock em swings that connected with a huge overhand right, stiffening Lamas before he even hit the ground.

Ricardo Lamas is still out, stiff as a board. Scary stuff. Damn. #UFCWinnipeg — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 17, 2017

Emmett is just the latest Team Alpha Male prospect finally coming into his own, and after seeing this we have to wonder if he’s going to be a big part of the featherweight division’s future the same way fellow Alpha Male Cody Garbrandt will be for bantamweight. Emmett is now 4-1 in the UFC but this is his first fight that hasn’t gone to a decision. If he’s finally clicked with the knockout power we just witnessed, he’s going to be someone to watch in 2018.

Glad to see Ricardo Lamas on his feet and walk out on his own. #UFCWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/5PHafoAM1V — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 17, 2017

It was a seriously brutal KO of Lamas … you know it’s bad when the commentators can’t get over how many times a fighter’s head bounced off the canvas. But fortunately he made it back to his feet and walked out of the arena on his own. That still doesn’t mean there wasn’t some serious head trauma inflicted, but after a couple of events with bad KOs that led to guys being stretchered out, I’ll look at Ricardo Lamas leaving the cage of his own volition as a positive thing.