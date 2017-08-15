Getty Image

Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council lost one of its members on Monday morning, when Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier announced he was stepping down citing “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.” Thanks to Under Armour’s Kevin Plank, Frazier isn’t the only executive to part ways with the president’s council.

Plank is the founder, CEO, and chairman of Under Armour. He announced his decision to step down from the council in a statement, saying that his company “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”