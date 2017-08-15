Under Armour’s CEO Is The Latest To Leave Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council

#Donald Trump
08.14.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council lost one of its members on Monday morning, when Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier announced he was stepping down citing “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.” Thanks to Under Armour’s Kevin Plank, Frazier isn’t the only executive to part ways with the president’s council.

Plank is the founder, CEO, and chairman of Under Armour. He announced his decision to step down from the council in a statement, saying that his company “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAmerican Manufacturing Councildonald trumpUNDER ARMOUR

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP