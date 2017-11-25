Urban Meyer Says J.T. Barrett Was Injured By A Cameraman Prior To Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan

11.25.17

As is always the case, the final week of the regular season featured a matchup between Ohio State and Michigan. The two traditional powerhouses played a game that wasn’t always pretty, and by the time things came to an end, the Buckeyes walked out of the Big House with a 31-20 victory.

Ohio State managed to do this despite the fact that J.T. Barrett left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. While his backup, redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins, performed admirably in his absence, it was still unfortunate to watch Barrett leave his final game against the Wolverines with an injury.

Urban Meyer was especially unhappy Barrett had to leave the game, because as he told the media, the injury that sidelined the veteran quarterback didn’t happen during the game. Instead, it occurred during warmups, when Barrett collided with a cameraman.

