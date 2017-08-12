Usain Bolt Was In Tears After He Failed To Finish In His Final Race Before Retirement

08.12.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Usain Bolt’s track and field career is over, and it ended in truly sad fashion on Saturday at the IAAF Worlds. Bolt lost his last 100m race earlier this month, but on Saturday his final race was an even bigger flop. Bolt lost in the 4x100m relay for Jamaica, coming up short of the finish line in London.

Running the anchor lap of the relay, Bolt fell behind, then pulled up lame and later fell to the ground as Great Britain took the gold in the event. Great Briatan actually set a world record with their finish, while United States team took second and Japan took third. Jamaica was saddled with a DNF due to Bolt’s injury.

Around The Web

TAGSTRACK AND FIELDUSAIN BOLT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 3 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP