Usain Bolt’s track and field career is over, and it ended in truly sad fashion on Saturday at the IAAF Worlds. Bolt lost his last 100m race earlier this month, but on Saturday his final race was an even bigger flop. Bolt lost in the 4x100m relay for Jamaica, coming up short of the finish line in London.

Running the anchor lap of the relay, Bolt fell behind, then pulled up lame and later fell to the ground as Great Britain took the gold in the event. Great Briatan actually set a world record with their finish, while United States team took second and Japan took third. Jamaica was saddled with a DNF due to Bolt’s injury.