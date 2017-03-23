MLB.com

Team USA defeated Puerto Rico 8-0 on Wednesday night to win the World Baseball Classic, a tournament with which you’re vaguely aware but now think is incredible since America went USA all over the event’s asses. Marcus Stroman carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and, as is tradition, reliever Pat Neshek brought an eagle statue onto the field during the celebration.

Here’s what American second baseman Ian Kinsler said earlier in the New York Times on Wednesday about playing the game the right way.

“I hope kids watching the W.B.C. can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game as opposed to the way Puerto Rico plays or the Dominican plays,” Kinsler said. “That’s not taking anything away from them. That just wasn’t the way we were raised. They were raised differently and to show emotion and passion when you play. We do show emotion; we do show passion. But we just do it in a different way.”

And that way is by dancing around an eagle statue on the field where you vanquished your opponent.

😂🇺🇸⚾ Team USA brought out the Eagle after defeating Puerto Rico for USA's first ever WBC title 💪🇺🇸 #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/guNK9sLBae — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) March 23, 2017

sonofthebronx: Team USA 🇺🇸: 2017 World Baseball Classic champions ESPN 2 SportsCenter https://t.co/gtGN6219Gr pic.twitter.com/fOXslhvW3S — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 23, 2017

Flipping your bat after a home run? Bad. Eagle statue? Good. Kinsler and his American teammates were just raised differently.