The Florida State Seminoles had to go through their first coaching search in more than four decades when Jimbo Fisher left the program in controversial fashion to take the Texas A&M job. While their hire may upset some Oregon fans, the school hit a home run by going out and hiring one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.

The Seminoles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Oregon head coach Willie Taggart. A Florida native, Taggart spent one year in Eugene, leading the Ducks to a 7-5 record and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The move was rumored for a few days, but the news of Taggart heading home became officially reported on Tuesday afternoon.