Oregon’s Willie Taggart Has Reportedly Agreed To Be Florida State’s Next Head Coach

12.05.17

The Florida State Seminoles had to go through their first coaching search in more than four decades when Jimbo Fisher left the program in controversial fashion to take the Texas A&M job. While their hire may upset some Oregon fans, the school hit a home run by going out and hiring one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.

The Seminoles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Oregon head coach Willie Taggart. A Florida native, Taggart spent one year in Eugene, leading the Ducks to a 7-5 record and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The move was rumored for a few days, but the news of Taggart heading home became officially reported on Tuesday afternoon.

