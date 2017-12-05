The Florida State Seminoles had to go through their first coaching search in more than four decades when Jimbo Fisher left the program in controversial fashion to take the Texas A&M job. While their hire may upset some Oregon fans, the school hit a home run by going out and hiring one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.
The Seminoles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Oregon head coach Willie Taggart. A Florida native, Taggart spent one year in Eugene, leading the Ducks to a 7-5 record and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The move was rumored for a few days, but the news of Taggart heading home became officially reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Join The Discussion: Log In With